80-year-old Patricia L. “Pat” Hemmer Sickbert, of Huntingburg, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Jasper.

She was born January 8, 1941, in Evansville, Indiana, to Walter A. and Ava (Stewart) LeRoy. She married Louis A. Hemmer who preceded her in death on June 26, 1998. In 2004, she married David H. Sickbert in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Pat had worked as a bookkeeper at Southridge High School. After retirement, she worked at First Bank of Huntingburg and later on, Walmart. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing pinochle with her card club and traveling. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis; one son, Rick Hemmer and one stepdaughter, Vicki Pendelton, both in 2019; and seven siblings, Eugene Poe, Barbara Seneff, Janice LeRoy, Robert LeRoy, JoAnne Balsmeyer, Sue Cooper, Steven LeRoy.

She is survived by her husband, David Sickbert of Huntingburg; a son, Pastor Jon (Joanna) Hemmer of Stendal; a daughter, Rebecca “Becky” (Michael) Joest of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a stepdaughter, Dana (Jim) Hughes of Winslow; a sister, Diana (Steven) Clark of Dale; a brother, Michael LeRoy of Mitchell; 2 grandchildren, Sarah Joest (fiancé, Connor Celuch) of Grand Rapids, and William Hemmer of Poseyville.

Funeral services for Pat Hemmer Sickbert will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland. Burial will take place in St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation on Sunday, July 4th, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ.