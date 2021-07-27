73-year-old Peggy Delores Brown, of Huntingburg, passed away on July 23, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

She was born August 23, 1947, in Giles County, Alabama, to Raymond and Evelyn (Johnson) Brown. Peggy retired from Dubois Wood Products in Huntingburg. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cromwell, Kentucky, Huntingburg V.F.W. Auxiliary and Huntingburg Fraternal Order of Eagles. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Raymond Brown; and one sister, Jean Russell.

She is survived by her significant other, Stephen Leibering of Huntingburg; three sons, Bryan Collard of Huntingburg, Scott (Kathy) Collard of Beaver Dam, Kentucky and David (Stacy) Collard of Lafayette, Tennessee; two daughters, Tanya (Jeff) Hentrup of Huntingburg and Melissa “Missy” (Jeff) Morgan of Morgantown, Kentucky; two step-children, Mike (Elizabeth) Collard of Beaver Dam, Kentucky and Steve Collard of Princeton, Kentucky; one brother, Melvin (Debbie) Brown of Louisville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Ashley Britt, Scotty Collard, Jacob Stewart, Libby Morgan, Autumn Collard, Austin Davis and Tamara “Markey” Davis; and by three great-grandchildren, Bryson Britt, Hunter and Jaxon Ferguson.

Funeral services for Peggy Delores Brown will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Brother Gary Embry and Brother T.J. Howard will officiate the service. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00p.m., on Tuesday, July 27th; and also from 9:00-10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, the day of the service.