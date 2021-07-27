Portersville Road north of 47th Street (400 N) CLOSED for single vehicle accident

Portersville Road north of 47th Street (400 N) in Jasper is closed for a single-vehicle accident.

According to police, the driver was hauling corn when they went off the right side of the road and overcorrected, causing them to roll over off the left side of the roadway.

Police say the driver was injured and taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is closed until further notice.