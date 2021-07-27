Purdue Extension Offering Master Gardener Course for Fall 2021

If you enjoy gardening and helping others grow, make plans to take part in the upcoming Purdue Extension Master Gardener course.

The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program that offers an extensive course in horticulture in exchange for a donation of volunteer hours to help teach others what you have learned.

Sessions will be held on Thursday afternoons from 2:00-5:00 PM EST/1:00-4:00 PM CST, beginning on September 9 and running through December 16. The course will be held at the Ferdinand Library, located at 112 East 16th Street, Ferdinand, IN.

Participants will learn about a wide range of subjects including soil and plant science, diagnosis of plant problems, pesticide safety, composting, native and invasive species, and the culture of vegetable, flower, landscape, lawn, and fruit plants.

An early-bird registration fee of $150 per person is available prior to August 26. After August 26, the fee increases to $165 per person. Registration covers items such as educational materials, publications, name badges, and refreshments. Couples or family members who wish to take the course together and share reference materials can register for $210 per couple through August 26, or $225 per couple after.

If you would like to join our 2021 class, contact Purdue Extension-Dubois County at (812) 482-1782 or kjeck@purdue.edu to request an application. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us.