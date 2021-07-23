Purdue, OSHA workshop to help prevent grain dust combustion, explosion

A Purdue Extension workshop will help farmers and those who work in grain handling facilities better understand how to prevent grain dust combustion and explosions.

The workshop, funded by a grant from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, includes sessions on handling and unloading grain, industrial hazards, and engineering techniques for overall prevention.

The training workshop will be held on September 10 2021, 1-2 pm EDT, at the Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center (SIPAC), 11371 E. Purdue Farm Road, Dubois, IN.

To register to attend, or for more information, contact Dr. Ambrose via email at rambrose@purdue.edu or by calling 765-494-6599.