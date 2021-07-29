82-year-old Raymond L. Underwood, of Huntingburg, was found deceased Monday, July 26, 2021, in Huntingburg.

He was born December 1, 1938, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Edward and Ada Mae (Anderson) Underwood; and married Arlene Ruth Arvin on June 6, 1958, at the Alfordsville Christian Church. Raymond was a member of the Northside Christian Church in Huntingburg. He loved listening to bluegrass music, playing his guitar, feeding the squirrels and birds, and taking his beloved dog, ”Mitzi”, for walks in the park. He enjoyed shooting and collecting guns, and would make his own ammunition. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry Underwood.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene Ruth Underwood of Huntingburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tina Marie (Ronnie O.) Adams of Taswell and Sandra Lea (Ralph) Mehling of Jasper; by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for the family will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jason Rae will officiate at the service.

Visitation for the family will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Thursday, the day of the service