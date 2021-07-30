Red Cross: Emergency need for donors

As the national blood shortage continues, the American Red Cross urging Hoosiers to roll up the sleeve.

The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

Those who donate between August 1st and August 15th will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

In Daviess County:

-Providence Mennonite Church in Montgomery on Friday, August 27th, from 3 pm to 7 pm

-The Villages at Oak Ridge in Washington on Wednesday, August 19th, from 11 am to 4 pm

-Free Methodist Church in Washington on Thursday, August 19th from 2 pm to 7 pm

In Dubois County:

-Dubois Community Park Center in Dubois on Friday, August 13th, from 1 pm to 6 pm

-St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois on Sunday, August 15th, from 8 am to 12 pm

-American Legion Hall in Ferdinand on Monday, August 23rd, from 2 pm to 7 pm

-St. Mary’s Huntingburg in Huntingburg on Monday, August 2nd, from 2 pm to 7 pm

-VFW Post 2366 in Huntingburg on Tuesday, August 3rd, from 3 to 7 pm

-Dubois County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 11th, from 2 pm to 7 pm

– YMI Club in Huntingburg on Thursday, August 19th from 2 pm to 7 pm

-Moose Lodge in Jasper on Monday, August 16th from 1 pm to 7 pm

-Jasper Library in Jasper on Wednesday, August 18th, from 1 pm to 6 pm

-Old National Bank- Jasper DCB Plaza on Tuesday, August 24th from 9 am to 2 pm

-Schnellville Community Club in Schnellville on Thursday, August 5th, from 2 pm 7 pm

In Gibson County:

-Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Haubstadt on Tuesday, August 3rd, from 2 to 7 pm

-Mackey Community Blood Drive in Oakland City on Monday, August 23rd from 2 to 7 pm

-Knights of Columbus in Princeton on Monday, August 16th, from 2 to 6 pm

In Perry County:

-Branchville United Methodist Church in Branchville on Monday, August 23rd, from 2 to 7 pm

-German American Bank on 645 Main Street in Tell City on Wednesday, August 11th, from 10 am to 2 pm

-Everybody’s Fun and Fitness Center on 710 Fulton Street in Tell City on Thursday, August 12th, from 10 am to 3 pm

-Schergens Center in Tell City on Wednesday, August 25th, from 10 am to 3 pm

-Perry County Memorial on Friday, August 27th, from 9 am to 2 pm

In Spencer County:

-Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center in Chrisney on Thursday, August 19th, from 2 to 7 pm

-Gentryville United Methodist Church in Gentryville on Wednesday, August 25th from 2 to 6 pm