REMINDER: Dubois County Health Department holding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday

Those 12 years old and older have another chance to get vaccinated in Jasper this week.

The Dubois County Health Department is holding a drive-thru vaccination clinic at their headquarters on Thursday, July 15th.

Health officials will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine between 1:30 to 3:30 pm. The second dose is scheduled for Thursday, August 5th, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

Both clinics take place at the Dubois County Health Department on South Saint Charles Street in Jasper.

Please use the north side parking lot and follow the signs and cones to the west side of the building.

A parent needs to be present for anyone 12 to 15 years old.

A parent is preferred to be present for anyone 16 to 18 years old.

If this is not an option, you must complete the consent for COVID-19 vaccination form, which is posted on our television partner’s website, WJTS.TV.

Be sure to bring an ID and insurance card with you to the appointment.

To make an appointment, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7056.