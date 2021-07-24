91-year-old Richard J. “Butch” Schmitt, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at home peacefully, surrounded by family.

Richard was born in Ireland, Indiana, on January 19, 1930, to Joseph and Anna (Stenftenagel) Schmitt. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Hoffman on February 27, 1954, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War.

Richard was a hard working man. He retired from Jasper Cabinet Company where he had worked for many years. He was also a turkey farmer.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, the Ireland K of C, Ireland Sportsman Club, and the Jasper German Club.

He enjoyed gardening, raising pecan trees and then gathering and shelling the pecans, dancing, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Schmitt, Ireland, IN, six children, Dan Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Diane Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Mary Oldham, Mason, OH, Teri (Robert) Wolfe, Scottsdale, AZ, Myron (Shelly) Schmitt, Ireland, IN, Kelli (Dale) Revelle, Festus, MO, 11 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are one daughter, Bridget Schmitt, one son-in-law, Mick Oldham, three sisters, Bertha Brames, Caroline Wagner, and Anna Mae Wagner, and six brothers, Anthony, Urban, Othmar, Ralph, Linus and Leo Schmitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard J. “Butch” Schmitt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to the American Alzheimer’s Association.