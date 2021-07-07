Road Closure Scheduled for SR 166 Near Rocky Point

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on State Road 166 near Rocky Point for a culvert pipe replacement.

Beginning on or around , INDOT maintenance crews will close S.R. 166 about 1.5 miles east of the junction of S.R. 66 at Rocky Point. The operation requires a full pavement cut for excavation and the replacement of a drainage culvert.

Work is scheduled to last for about a day depending upon weather conditions. Typically, crews will begin the project after morning peak traffic hours and will complete the process before the evening peak traffic hours. Through traffic should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S. or Interstate routes.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.