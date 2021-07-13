Road Closure Scheduled for U.S. 231 in Huntingburg

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 231 for a drainage improvement project.

Beginning or around , contractors will close U.S. 231 from State Road 64 to 10th Street in Huntingburg. Workers will be replacing a box culvert, installing new inlets and stormwater pipes to work in conjunction with the existing drainage infrastructure just south of the railroad tracks at this location.

Work at this location is expected to take until the end of July, depending upon weather conditions. During the project, the road will be completely closed around the clock. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 64 and S.R. 162.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.