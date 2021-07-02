Roadwork to affect 30 streets in Jasper beginning July 7th

As part of the City of Jasper’s on going infrastructure street maintenance, the Jasper Street Dept, along with contractor, RejuvTec,will be applying a Reclamite preservation solution to streets, beginning on Wednesday, July 7th at approximately 7:30 a.m. & will continue thru approximately 5:00 p.m. each day.

This process will continue for several days throughout the week, with the possibility of extending into next week, as a result of inclement weather conditions or any other unforeseen events.

Reclamite is an asphalt rejuvenating emulsion that restores the original binder back to its proper balance.

All vehicles must be removed from the street being treated, prior to 7:30 a.m.

Affected residents will be notified (via door hanger) in advance of the treatment on their street.

Motorists will not be allowed on these streets prior to the contractor removing barricades,

Once the barricades have been removed, EXTREME caution is suggested as the surface will be very slick (with the sand atop) & may result in the solution becoming attached to vehicles.

The sand will be removed within 2 days.

Trash, Recycling & Yard waste collection will proceed as normal & MUST be out no later than 7:00 a.m. for pickup, as our heavy trucks will not be traveling on the fresh application.

The Street Dept would like to thank you for your patience & cooperation while we do our best to preserve our infrastructure.

The affected streets are as follows: (not necessarily in this order)

Prince St – Evans Ln to Hannah Ln

Evans Ln – Kluemper Rd to west end

Sunshine Dr – 5th Ave to Evans Ln

Sunshine Dr – Division Rd to Shelyn Dr

Omega Dr – all

W 5TH St – East of Lechner Ln

Circle Pine Dr – all Cul de Sac

Sapphire Dr – Brescher Dr to Pebble Dr

Pebble Dr – Savannah Dr to 490 W

Keusch Ln – Pebble Dr to south end

Carroll St – 10th St to 13th St

Emily St – 13th St to 15th St

W 8th St – Newton St to Dorbett St

W 9th St – Bartley St to Dorbett St

Briarcliff Pkwy – Meridian Rd to Maplecrest Blvd

Cedar Crest Ct – all Cul de Sac

Timberbrook Ct – all Cul de Sac

Oakmount Ct – all Cul de Sac

Pine Meadow Ct – all Cul de Sac

Leslie Dr – Northwood Ave to 33rd St

Manor Dr – Reyling Dr to 36th St

Mannheim Rd – 42nd St to 43rd St

Baden Strasse – 43rd St to 45th St

W 43rd St – Baden Strasse to Mannheim Rd

W 45th St – Baden Strasse to west end

Common Dr – US 231 to dead end

Brosmer St – 26th St to 30th St

New Birch Dr – Fieldcrest Ln to Portersville Rd

Thornhill Dr – Marywood Dr to Portersville Rd

Marywood Dr – Fieldcrest Ln to north end

Marywood Dr – Fieldcrest Ln to south end

Fieldcrest Ln – Portersville Rd to east end

Vine St – 8th St to 14th St

Main St – 9th St to 15th St (no 13th St intersection)