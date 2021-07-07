Robert G. “Bob” Boeglin, age 68, of Santa Claus, Indiana, passed away suddenly at 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Bob was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on August 2, 1952, to Leonard and Doretha (Stenftenagel) Boeglin. He married Deborah Cannon on September 23, 1978, in Illinois.

Bob was a 1970 graduate of Jasper High School and a 1974 graduate of Indiana State University.

He retired after 42 years from Jasper Engines and Transmissions, where he had been National Accounts Manager.

He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed traveling, boating, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah Boeglin, Santa Claus, IN, three children, Lindsey Mattingly, Santa Claus, IN, Adam Boeglin, Seattle, WA, Brad (Kelsi) Boeglin, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Peyton, Paige, Harper, and Cody, his mother, Doretha Schmitt, Jasper, IN, three sisters, Margaret (Glenn) Gramelspacher, Florida, Cathy (Mike) Siebert, Jasper, IN, Patti (John) Schroeder, Jasper, IN, one brother, John (Donna) Boeglin, Texas, and one brother-in-law, Don Routson, Noblesville, IN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Boeglin, stepfather, Ray Schmitt, one granddaughter, Chayce Boeglin, and one sister, Ann Routson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Boeglin will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. Mass time on Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com