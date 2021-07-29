90-year-old Rosalie C. Scherle, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on , 2021, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Rosalie was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on , 1931, to Leo and Anna (Hauser) Hoffman. She married Bernard J. Scherle on , 1951, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana.

She was a 1949 graduate of Birdseye High School.

She was a homemaker and also cooked for several years at Precious Blood and Fifth Street Schools and was an aide at local nursing homes.

Rosalie loved to quilt and made quilts for her family, friends, and the church picnic. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches and spending time with her family.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Sodality.

Surviving are her husband, Bernard Scherle, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Elaine Prechtel, Jasper, IN, Donna (Brett) Hart, Cedar City, Utah, four sons, Fred (Sandy) Scherle, Advance, NC, Bob Scherle, Dubois, IN, Stan Scherle, Jasper, IN, Jerry (Lisa) Scherle, Huntingburg, IN, 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, five sisters, Sr. Corita Hoffman, O.S.B., Ferdinand, IN, Betty Schmitt, Ireland, IN, Patty Vincent, Tempe, AZ, Clara Mae (Dr. Ralph) Welp, Princeton, IN, Anna Mae (John) Primus, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Leroy (Sharon) Hoffman, Haubstadt.

Preceding her in death are two daughters-in-law, Donna and Joyce Scherle, two sons-in-law, Mark Prechtel and Ed Kostmo, three sisters, Louise Begle, Mildred Hoffman, and Frances Ruhe, and one brother, Hilbert Hoffman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosalie C. Scherle will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2021, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.