Routine traffic stop leads to slew of drug charges for Orleans man

A routine traffic stop in Lawrence County landed an Orleans man in jail on a slew of charges over the holiday weekend.

Police pulled over 26-year-old Brooklyn Terrell for a speeding violation on Sunday afternoon.

After noticing that Terrell appeared to be impaired and noticed signs of criminal activity, police deployed a K-9.

A subsequent search revealed that Terrell was in possession of approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged and labeled in a manner consistent with selling it.

Troopers also located 1 gram of heroin, 3 grams of marijuana, hypodermic syringes, and drug paraphernalia.

After transporting Terrell to IU Health Bedford for a blood draw, police discovered that the vehicle was driving had just been reported stolen.

Terrell was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams with intent to deal, possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of heroin and a hypodermic syringe and vehicle theft, all felonies, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.

He’s currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail.