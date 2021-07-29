Schedule Set for the 10th St. Meinrad ROCKS Fest

Inkspot Productions, LLC has announced the complete schedule for the 10th St. Meinrad Rocks Fest. The two-day benefit event will be held at the St. Meinrad Park on September 24 & 25 and will again feature FREE Admission.

Donations will be accepted for anyone wishing to donate to the cause, with all proceeds toward the upcoming town museum.

This year’s event will again feature a beer garden (sponsored by Louie’s Tavern), children’s activities, and music by a total of 15 acts, both bands and solo acts, both returning favorites and newcomers, as well as a live animal show, and other children’s activities! Food trucks will be present both days, and fest and performer merchandise will also be sold.

The Vendor Fair, will also take place on Saturday in the park area. The gates and beer garden will open one hour before the show is scheduled to begin.

The lineup for the weekend is as follows (All times listed are Central and are subject to change):

BG = Beer Garden Stage

Friday, September 24

6:00pm Star-Spangled Banner- Phil the Excitement

6:00 Atlas of the Dogs

7:15 Tony Henning (BG)

8:00 Joe Nobody

9:15 Freddie Bourne (BG)

10:00 Muddy Gutt

Saturday, September 25

12:30pm Star-Spangled Banner- Phil the Excitement

12:30 EV Mae (BG)

1:15 Uncle Pecos

2:45 Band Sold Separately (BG)

3:30 No Governor

5:00 The Flemings (BG)

5:00 Silly Safaris Shows Inc. Live Animal Show (Park Area)

5:45 Jason and Misty w/The Hiding

7:15 Cory Sims (BG)

8:00 Dirty Trixx

9:30 Jordan Miller and Alexander Hellenberg (BG)

10:15 Stackin’ Eights

No carry-in alcohol will be allowed. IDs are required for beer garden.

Proceeds from the St. Meinrad Rocks Fest will benefit the town museum fund, a fund created via the Spencer County Community Foundation that will help to preserve the beauty of and history in St. Meinrad, Indiana. Organizer Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch added, “We are consistently working toward building funds to create a permanent display that will preserve town memorabilia and historical pieces. Bringing people and families together for a weekend of fun, music, and food is an excellent way to celebrate a small town’s heritage!”

Direct tax-deductible contributions to the fund can be mailed to the Spencer County Community Foundation at P.O. Box 3, Rockport, Indiana 47635 or made on-line at https://communityfoundation.wufoo.com/forms/gifts-to-the-spencer-county-community-foundation/

For more specific information, including details on becoming a 2021 sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, please visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stmeinradrocksfest or contact Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch/ Inkspot Productions, LLC at https://www.facebook.com/InkspotProductionsLLC, via email at writstuf@psci.net, or 812-309-8523.