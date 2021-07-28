Schnucks Fresh store to open in Jasper next month

Jasper will be home to a new grocery store by this time next month.

The new “Schnucks Fresh” Store is located at 3605 North Newton Street and officially opens to customers at 7 am on Wednesday, August 18th.

This will give Schnucks a whole new format and heavily focus on fresh departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, and bakery.

It will employ approximately 30 teammates. Prospective teammates are encouraged to visit nourish.schnucks.com/careers to apply.

The new location marks Schnucks’ seventh Indiana store joining six others in the Evansville area and will be open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week.

After opening, the store will offer customers a curbside pickup option through a partnership with Instacart.

Curbside customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com for more information and to place their orders.