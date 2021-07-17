Search Warrant Leads to Meth & Heroin in Spencer County

Friday July 16, 2021, as a result of a several month-long multi-agency drug investigation, Troopers Lytton & Giesler with the Jasper District’s All Crimes Policing Unit responded to a residence near Fulda to serve an arrest warrant for felony Dealing & Possessing Methamphetamine.

While at the residence, Aaron Crowder was found to be in possession of narcotics at the time he was taken into custody. Officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant for the property which led to the discovery of numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia items.

Each suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Spencer County Jail without incident.

Aaron Crowder:

(Warrant): Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony.

(Warrant): Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Maintaining Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Legend Drug X’2 2, Level 6

Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin), Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Jason Keller:

(Kentucky – Warrant): Fleeing Police

(Kentucky – Warrant): Theft By Unlawful Taking

(Kentucky – Warrant): Criminal Mischief

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

Dealing in Schedule 1 (Heroin), Felony 6

Possession of Legend Drug X’4, Level 6 Felony

Dealing in Legend Drug X’s 4, Level 6 Felony

Dealing in Schedule 2 Drug, Misdemeanor

Dealing in Schedule Drug, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin), Misdemeanor

Dealing in Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule 2 Drug, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor

Visiting a Common Nuisance, Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Kandi Posey

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Legend Drug X’s 2, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin),

Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Visiting a Common Nuisance, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor

Assisting Agencies: Santa Claus Police Department & Dubois County Sheriff’s Department.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.