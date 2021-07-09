Southern Indiana Residents Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violations

A Vincennes man and his co-defendants have been sentenced for federal felony firearm violations. Dakota S. Lovellette, 20, was sentenced to 4 years of probation for making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Lovellette and Nicholas P. Apple had previously been indicted by a federal grand jury on January 10, 2020.

According to court documents, in February 2019, Lovellette wanted to purchase a firearm. He could not personally purchase one from a licensed dealer due to his age. Lovellette discussed this issue with Apple, but Apple was not able to purchase a firearm because he is a convicted felon. They both agreed that Apple would ask his then girlfriend, Kyla Freeman to purchase the firearm for Lovellette.

Freeman agreed to purchase the firearm for Lovellette. On February 4, 2019, Freeman accepted money from Lovellette, falsified information on the official Firearms Transaction Record and purchased a .38 caliber revolver. Freeman then gave the firearm to Lovellette. Lovellette eventually sold the firearm to a juvenile who accidently shot another juvenile in the chest. The victim survived but is now paralyzed.

“We work closely with ATF and our other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat gun crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “Identifying, investigating, and prosecuting those involved in the straw purchases of firearms and lying on federal firearms transaction forms, will help keep guns out of the wrong hands and provide our communities a safer place to live and work.”

“Everyone should be aware that it is illegal to supply firearms to those who are prohibited from possessing them,” stated Roland H. Herndon, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt the flow of guns from legal commerce to illegal activity.”

Nicholas P. Apple, 23, Vincennes, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and will serve 2 years supervised release and pay a $1,000 fine. Apple was sentenced February 5, 2021.

Kyla A. Freeman, 24, Bicknell, was sentenced to 2 years’ probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine. Freeman was sentenced April 30, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Vincennes Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Miller prosecuted the case.