Southwest Dubois School Corp. Among Recipients of Dual Language Immersion Program Grant

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) yesterday announced that a record number of schools statewide will be receiving grants to establish or expand dual language immersion programs as part of Indiana’s Dual Language Immersion Program.

The program provides grants to school corporations that establish or expand dual language immersion programs in Mandarin, Spanish, French, or other languages approved by IDOE.

For the 2021-2022 school year, 18 school districts were together awarded $425,000. The Southwest Dubois School Corporation was selected as one of this year’s grant recipients.

Research shows that students enrolled in dual language programs gain a higher proficiency in schools’ core curriculum and develop stronger skills in native and second languages than students in traditional programs. These programs also help close achievement gaps for English language learners and students from diverse backgrounds.