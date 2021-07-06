Spencer County Economic Development Meeting Scheduled July 14th

A joint meeting of the Redevelopment Commission, Port Authority, and LEDC is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14th, 2 to 4 PM CT, at the Spencer County Youth and Community Center in Chrisney, IN. The Spencer County Catalyst Group will be providing refreshments.

Civic leaders are invited to join in an exploratory discussion with a leading economic development professional, Dan Zuerner of Garmong Construction Services, to understand how Spencer County could leverage its considerable infrastructure assets (road, rail, and river) to deliver unprecedented growth and opportunity to area businesses and residents.

With decades of experience working with Indiana communities to successfully develop and launch major economic development projects, such as multi-modal transportation hubs and shell buildings, Mr. Zuerner is excited about Spencer County’s potential. Additionally, a panel of economic development professionals, including Mr. Zuerner, will be on hand to address and discuss questions from the audience.

Dan Zuerner is Vice President at Garmong Construction Services, headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana with additional offices in Evansville and Indianapolis, and focuses on the economic development work as joint venture partners to assure the viability of the communities so necessary to sustain Indiana’s economy.

Reservations are requested by July 9th. Please RSVP to Wayne Blake at wb112762@gmailcom.