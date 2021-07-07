State recognizes Tell City Police Department School Resource Officer

A School Resource Officer in Perry County is getting recognized by the state.

Tell City Police Department School Resource Officer, Corporal Phil Flamion, was given the 2021 Regional Exceptional Service Award for Region 11 by the Indiana School Resource Officers Association last month.

Corporal Flamion is a 15-year veteran of TCPD.

He became the first certified school resource officer to be assigned to Tell City Schools through a partnership between TCPD, City of Tell City, and the Tell City-Troy Township School Corporations.

Since the program’s inception in 2018, Corporal Flamion has capitalized on building trust with students through creative initiatives like the license plate program.

This allows students to use artwork and design to promote safety and awareness in the school

The artwork is displayed on the front of Corporal Flamion’s patrol cruiser each month.

The officer also created the “Ride with Pride” program, which rewards positive actions within the student body with a ride in Flamion’s department-issued patrol car.

If you have any questions about the School Resource Officer Program, email Corporal Flamion at flamion.tcpd@tellcity.in.gov.