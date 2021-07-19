Sting operations puts Bloomington man in jail on child solicitation charges

A recent sting operation has captured a Bloomington man for child solicitation charges.

Petersburg Police Department deploys decoys acting as young children on social media websites to capture predators.

A male subject made contact with one of the decoys over social media. The decoy was acting as a 13-year-old.

After having a sexually explicit conversation with the decoy, the man made plans to meet with them.

Officers were able to capture and arrest 34-year Scott Klain on child solicitation charges.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.