79-year-old Susan C. Stack, of Jasper, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord, at 6:54 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Good Samaritan and Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Susan was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 6, 1943, to Carl and Vida Mae (Hartlieb) Sawyer. She was raised by her beloved step-father, Lewis Johnson and mother Vida Mae.

While she was a resident at Good Samaritan Nursing home, she was kind and gracious to other residents and sang hymns on Sunday mornings at their church services. She enjoyed all of the activities she shared with her friends and visited with them daily.

In her earlier years, she worked in a nursing home at Virginia Beach in their laundry room. She later dedicated her life to her family and children.

Susan enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren.

Surviving are one daughter; Carol King, Jasper, IN, one sister; Shirley Spurrier, Elizabethtown, KY, two grandchildren; Johanna and Erik King, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, one son; James Stack, and one brother; Alan Johnson.

Funeral services are pending at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home and Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia.