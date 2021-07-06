Talentspiel Entry Forms Now Available

Got Talent? Do you just have to get up and sing, dance, act or perform?

Maybe you can even play an instrument, or have a more unusual talent? We want to see it!

Any type of family-friendly act is welcome to enter the 2021 Strassenfest Talentspiel presented by 18 WJTS-TV.

The Talentspiel will be held Saturday, August 7, at 6 PM on the Main Stage at the Jasper Strassenfest, and any age is welcome to enter!

Entry Forms are now available.

If interested in participating, entries can be picked up at either the Jasper Chamber of Commerce or 18 WJTS-TV, or by going to wjts.tv.

Entries must be returned to 18 WJTS-TV by Friday, July 30.

Participants will compete for prizes which will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place finishers.

Final places are determined by a panel of judges. The first-place prize is $100.00, the second-place prize is $75.00 and the Third place prize is $50.00.

For more information contact the offices of 18WJTS DC Broadcasting, Inc. at (812)-482-2727.