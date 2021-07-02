Three Vehicle Crash at Newton and 36th Street Intersection

A three-vehicle crash shut down the Newton and 36th street intersection on the north side of Jasper this morning.

At approximately 11 AM, 18-year-old Teegan Breeding of Oakland City was traveling east near the intersection of Newton and 36th when 41-year-old Lena Davis of Dubois pulled out of the Taco Bell parking lot, failing to yield the right of way.

The impact caused Lena Davis’ 2003 Dodge Durango to flip onto its top. Breeding’s 2004 Chevy Silverado continued its movement, hitting a third vehicle, driven by Janet Leisman of Saint Anthony, which was stopped at the intersection.

Everyone involved in the crash was treated by Memorial EMS at the scene.

Both Davis’ and Breeding’s vehicles were totaled, and Leisman’s 2012 Ford Taurus received approximately $2,000 worth of damages.