Two Jasper residents behind bars on drug charges

Reports of a verbal argument landed two Jasper residents behind bars this week.
Police responded to a home on Leopold Street on Monday morning.
Although police determined that no physical fight took place, officers report finding methamphetamine at the house.
Both residents, 52-year-old Charles Cole and 60-year-old Felecia Cole were arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center for possession of methamphetamine.
