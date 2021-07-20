Two Southern Indiana counties tie for third lowest unemployment rate in the state

Two Southern Indiana counties are in the top three for the lowest unemployment rate.

Dubois and Daviess County tied for third place with a 3.0% jobless rate for the month of June.

The rates for our surrounding counties include Martin at 3.2%, Perry County at 3.7%, Spencer and Gibson counties with a 3.4% jobless rate, Knox and Warrick counties at 3.8%, Pike at 4.5%, Vanderburgh with a 5.0% jobless rate, Crawford at a 4.3% rate, and Orange County with a 5.1% unemployment rate.

Indiana’s June unemployment rate was 4.1%, which is still below the national rate of 5.9%.