Velpen woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A routine traffic stop ended with a Velpen woman in handcuffs this week.

43-year-old Bambi Wyatt was pulled over at the Seventh and Clay Street intersection in Jasper on Monday evening and showed signs of impairment.

Wyatt gave police consent to search the vehicle. Officers report finding methamphetamine and a controlled substance.

Wyatt failed a field sobriety test and refused to complete a chemical test.

She was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and OWI refusal.