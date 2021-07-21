Vendors Invited –10th St. Meinrad ROCKS! Fest

Calling all vendors who would like to be a part of the 10thSt. Meinrad Rocks Fest!

The “Vendor Fair” will take place at the St. Meinrad Park on Saturday, September 25 from 2-6 central time, in conjunction with the St. Meinrad Rocks Fest.

The cost for vendors is $20.

For more information, or to register as a vendor, contact Vendor Fair Chairperson Meredith Mosby, via email at mkays_2006@yahoo.com.

The 10th St. Meinrad ROCKS Fest has been scheduled for September 24 and 25. The two-day benefit event will be held at the St. Meinrad Park and will again feature FREE Admission.

The complete schedule and music line-up for the weekend will be announced soon, and will feature a variety of music: rock, country, and a little bit of blues.

Proceeds from the St. Meinrad ROCKS Fest will benefit the town museum fund, a fund created via the Spencer County Community Foundation that will help to preserve the beauty and history in St. Meinrad, Indiana. Organizer Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch added, “We are consistently working toward building funds to create a permanent display that will preserve town memorabilia and historical pieces. Bringing people and families together for a weekend of fun, music, and food is an excellent way to celebrate a small town’s heritage!”

For more specific information, including details on becoming a 2021sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, please visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stmeinradrocksfest or contact Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch/ Inkspot Productions, LLC a facebook.com/InkspotProductionsLLC, via email at writstuf@psci.net, or 812-309-8523.