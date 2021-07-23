Washington man arrested on child molesting and incest charges

A Washington man was placed under arrest this week on child molesting charges.

Steven Clifton was arrested on two counts of child molesting and two counts of incest on Thursday.

The arrest was a result of an investigation by the Washington Police Department’s Detectives Division, the Department of Child Services, the Daviess County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Southwest Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition that lasted several weeks.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.