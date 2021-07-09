Winners of the Patoka 2000 Duck Race

The results are in for the 2021 Patoka 2000 Duck race!

GRAND PRIZE

$250 Downtown Jasper Shopping Spree

Donated by the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association

Winner: Mike and Adam Dooley

SECOND – 6’ Picnic Table

From Krempp Lumber Company

Winner: Barb Erny

THIRD – $100 Cash

From Bob Luegers Buick GMC

Winner: Catherine Bagley

FOURTH – $100 Cash

From Uebelhor & Sons

Winner: Mehringer’s Plumbing & Heating

FIFTH – $50 Gift Card

From Green Thumb Landscaping, Inc.

Winner: Matrix Integration

SIXTH – $50 Gift Certificate

From Olinger Diamond Center

Winner: Suzanne Webb

SEVENTH – Logo Items

From Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Winner: Robert Hasenour

This year’s race took place on July 8th at the Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool.

The race is a fundraiser that supports the efforts of Patoka 2000- a beautification group of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce that works hard throughout the year to clean up and beautify the Patoka River entryway into Jasper.

This group ensures that the plants and flags on the bridge look nice, educates residents about the proper planting and pruning of trees, and assists the Jasper Park and Recreation Department with its annual tree giveaway.

Many thanks to the staff and lifeguards at the Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool for their assistance with the duck race.