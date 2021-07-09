The results are in for the 2021 Patoka 2000 Duck race!
GRAND PRIZE
$250 Downtown Jasper Shopping Spree
Donated by the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association
Winner: Mike and Adam Dooley
SECOND – 6’ Picnic Table
From Krempp Lumber Company
Winner: Barb Erny
THIRD – $100 Cash
From Bob Luegers Buick GMC
Winner: Catherine Bagley
FOURTH – $100 Cash
From Uebelhor & Sons
Winner: Mehringer’s Plumbing & Heating
FIFTH – $50 Gift Card
From Green Thumb Landscaping, Inc.
Winner: Matrix Integration
SIXTH – $50 Gift Certificate
From Olinger Diamond Center
Winner: Suzanne Webb
SEVENTH – Logo Items
From Jasper Engines & Transmissions
Winner: Robert Hasenour
This year’s race took place on July 8th at the Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool.
The race is a fundraiser that supports the efforts of Patoka 2000- a beautification group of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce that works hard throughout the year to clean up and beautify the Patoka River entryway into Jasper.
This group ensures that the plants and flags on the bridge look nice, educates residents about the proper planting and pruning of trees, and assists the Jasper Park and Recreation Department with its annual tree giveaway.
Many thanks to the staff and lifeguards at the Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool for their assistance with the duck race.
Be the first to comment on "Winners of the Patoka 2000 Duck Race"