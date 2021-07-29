Women Empowering Women August Event: Rise and Thrive

The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will host its next event, virtually, on Wednesday, August 18 to hear Rebecca Fleetwood Hession present “Rise and Thrive.” The session will be held via the Zoom webinar platform and begin at 11:45 am.

This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

There’s a stark difference between “striving” and “thriving.” And yet, we’ve been using the term strive as a moniker of success for decades. Strive actually means battle and conflict.

Does your life feel like a battle and a conflict? A battle to meet the expectations of everyone but our own deep inner knowing? Are you ready to write your own thrive story to grow, prosper and flourish?

It’s time to rise above societal norms and expectations to write our own stories based on our unique gifts and talents. It’s time to rise and thrive.

Rebecca Fleetwood Hession has nearly three decades of experience in leadership, team building, and consultative selling. She has a track record of success selling over $35M, a popular TEDx talk, inclusion in a best-selling business book, and 15 years in the esteemed President’s Club at FranklinCovey. She was chosen to perform an original piece for the Listen to Your Mother show.

She is the founder of WEthrive.live, a company dedicated to Ban Burnout, Build Community and Boost Business. She leads a one of a kind 7-month experience for executive women titled Rise & Thrive.

Advanced reservations are required to get the link to the call. Reservations should be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org by Monday, August 16.

The link to the meeting will then be emailed to all participants prior to the call on August 18.

The mission of Women Empowering Women is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks,

and promoting community in Dubois County. Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in Dubois County.

For more information about WEW and to access a membership application, visit the organization’s Facebook page or contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.