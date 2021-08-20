2020 Census Data Show Significant Growth For Jasper

Jasper has seen sizable growth since 2010. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide reported to the Jasper City Council Wednesday night, that according to the 2020 Census data Jasper has grown 11.1%. In the 2010 census data, Jasper reportedly had a population of 15,038. According to the recently released numbers for the 2020 Census, Jasper’s population has grown to 16,703, marking an increasing of population of 1,665 residents. This growth represents 95% of the growth for the county, with the county as a whole seeing a growth of 4.2%. The city of Huntingburg saw a 5% growth, with a population increase of 305 residents, bringing the population size to 6,362.

Vonderheide credited this growth with the long term investments the city has made over the years, though highlighting that housing remains a constraint for the city. He specifically noted the city’s investments in education, recent investments into the community arts, and infrastructure as the building blocks for the city’s future growth.

Part of the future growth for the city, Jasper can expect to see McAllisters, Zaxby’s, Sonic, and a Culvers to open in the future. Vondeheide updated the council on their progress.

