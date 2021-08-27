2021 Dubois County Ruritan Septemberfest schedule

A festival favorite is returning to Dubois County in a few weeks!
The 19th Annual Dubois Ruritan September Fest takes over Dubois Community Park on Friday, September 3rd, and Saturday, September 4th.
On Friday, September 3rd:
-5 pm- serving fried chicken and pork chop dinners, sandwiches, and drinks
-5 to 11:30 pm- Beer Garden and Family Garden open
-5:30 to 7 pm- Curbside Dinners Pick-up at Park Entrance
-6 pm- Little Miss and Mister Contest and Wiffleball Tourney
-7 to 11 pm- Music by Studebaker
On Saturday, September 4th:
-8 am- Wiffleball Tourney continues and concessions are available
-4 pm- Kiddie Tractor Pull (Sign up at 3 pm)
-4 to 6 pm- Music by Debbie Schuetter
-5 pm- serving fried chicken and pork chop dinners, sandwiches, and drinks
-5 to 11:30 pm- Beer Garden/Family Garden Opens
-5:30 to 7 pm- Curbside Dinners Pick-up at Park Entrance
-6:30 to 8:30 pm- Music by Christine Kindred
-8:30 pm- Theme Baskets Drawing
-9 to 11 pm- Music by Corey Cox
For more information call Denise at (812)-678-2535 or Mary Lou at (812)-678-2761.
