2021 Dubois County Ruritan Septemberfest schedule

A festival favorite is returning to Dubois County in a few weeks!

The 19th Annual Dubois Ruritan September Fest takes over Dubois Community Park on Friday, September 3rd, and Saturday, September 4th.

On Friday, September 3rd:

-5 pm- serving fried chicken and pork chop dinners, sandwiches, and drinks

-5 to 11:30 pm- Beer Garden and Family Garden open

-5:30 to 7 pm- Curbside Dinners Pick-up at Park Entrance

-6 pm- Little Miss and Mister Contest and Wiffleball Tourney

-7 to 11 pm- Music by Studebaker

On Saturday, September 4th:

-8 am- Wiffleball Tourney continues and concessions are available

-4 pm- Kiddie Tractor Pull (Sign up at 3 pm)

-4 to 6 pm- Music by Debbie Schuetter

-5 pm- serving fried chicken and pork chop dinners, sandwiches, and drinks

-5 to 11:30 pm- Beer Garden/Family Garden Opens

-5:30 to 7 pm- Curbside Dinners Pick-up at Park Entrance

-6:30 to 8:30 pm- Music by Christine Kindred

-8:30 pm- Theme Baskets Drawing

-9 to 11 pm- Music by Corey Cox

For more information call Denise at (812)-678-2535 or Mary Lou at (812)-678-2761.