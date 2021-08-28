28th Annual Juried Art Exhibition in the gallery at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

Jasper Community Arts is pleased to announce its 28th ANNUAL JURIED ART EXHIBITION at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The show runs from September 2 – October 20, 2021. The exhibit includes a wide variety of media and techniques: watercolor, oil, acrylic, prints, photography, collage, sculpture, ceramics, and graphite. The exhibit consists of two and three-dimensional work.

Only artists from Indiana, its contiguous states or former residents could apply.

First Thursday Opening Reception and Awards will be held in the gallery from 5:00 – 7:00pm with food catered by local restaurant, Pub N’ Grub. A recording of the awarded winners will be available via Jasper Community Arts Facebook page. $2,000 in prize monies will be awarded in the categories of BEST OF SHOW, AWARD OF EXCELLENCE, HIGH HONOR AWARD and five HONORABLE MENTIONS.

Juror – Chester Burton, is an artist and art educator living in Illinois and working in Terre Haute, IN. He is currently a Senior Instructor at Indiana State University with a teaching emphasis in Printmaking, Sculpture, Drawing, and Foundational Studies. He received his BFA, with an emphasis in Printmaking, from the Atlanta College of Art in 1986, and his MFA, with an emphasis in Sculpture, from Indiana State University in 2003. He has worked as an art educator for more than 20 years with an art practice ranging from most traditional media and disciplines and inclusive of ceramics, photography, fiber, digital media, and alternative processes. His works have been exhibited nationally, though most recently he participated in an international print project sponsored by Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Chih, México.

Artists selected by the Juror for the exhibit are:

From Indiana:

Andy Jendrzejewski – Vincennes, IN

Bethany Critchfield – Birdseye, IN

Bill Whorrall – Shoals, IN

Bob Zasadny – Oakland City, IN

Brent Sievers – Bloomington, IN

Carolyn Roth – Evansville, IN

Chris Towers – Indianapolis, IN

Craig Barton – Ellettsville, IN

Curt Uebelhor – Ferdinand, IN

David Cunningham – Indianapolis, IN

Gladney Hall – Newburgh, IN

James Hubbard – Indianapolis, IN

Jay Hamlin – Jasper, IN

Jenny Elkins – Santa Claus, IN

Jodie Friend – Bloomington, IN

John Oilar – Crawfordsville, IN

Katherine Fries – Indianapolis, IN

Kaylynn Rasche – Jasper, IN

Kazhia Kolb – Saint Meinrad, IN

Keith Hampton – English, IN

Kit Miracle – Birdseye, IN

Kyle Eckert – Jasper, IN

Linda Sievers – Bloomington, IN

Mary Ann Michna – New Harmony, IN

Melissa Potts – Montgomery, IN

Monte Young – Jasper, IN

Rob Millard-Mendez – Evansville, IN

Ronald Davey – Jeffersonville, IN

Rose Bowman – Jasper, IN

Ruth Hayes – Spencer, IN

Stephen Brown – Ferdinand, IN

Tania Wineglass – Indianapolis, IN

Wyatt LeGrand –Bloomfield, IN

From Canada:

Rob Furr – Calgary, AB, Canada

From Kentucky

Betty Beshoar – Frankfort, KY

Brent Oglesbee – Bowling Green, KY

Holly Oglesbee – Bowling Green, KY

Iris Gentry – Henderson, KY

Lexie Milikan – Marion, KY

Marka Kroeger – Henderson, KY

Marti Plager – Louisville, KY

Natalie Tyree – Bowling Green, KY

Randy Simmons – Paducah, KY

From Mississippi

Marita Gootee – Starkville, MS

From Illinois

Heather Sandy – Effingham, IL

John Denhouter – Edwardsville, IL

Jim Pearson – Lawrenceville, IL

Todd Snyder – East Peoria, IL

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. School groups, clubs and students are welcome. Admission is free. Donations appreciated.

For more information, please call 812-482-3070. Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. JCA is supported in part by Friends of the Arts, Inc., the Indiana Arts Commission, The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.