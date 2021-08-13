75-year-old Adeline R. Schwoeppe, of Cannelton, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.

Adeline was born July 26, 1946, and raised by two loving parents just outside of Dale near Lincoln City. Her father, Alvin Lindauer, was a railroad employee and her mother, Margie (Wittmer) Lindauer, was a homemaker. Together they raised their family in the Catholic faith and enjoyed running a small farm. Adeline graduated from Dale High School and was dedicated to serving others as a Qualified Medical Assistant for 34 years in nursing home care. Even during her mental diagnosis Adeline stayed tough and with the help of great medical care lived a balanced, productive and happy life.

Her loves included her family; her dog Clyde; cigarettes and coffee; television shows from Jeopardy to Criminal Minds; games from Yahtzee to euchre, trivial pursuit and just about any other; music and dancing – the Rolling Stones and 70’s rock all the way to AC/DC and Guns n Roses; bowling; the Democratic party; sprint car racing and Casey Kayne; reading every day; and following national news and politics closely.

Adeline believed in “to each their own”, “love is love”, the hippy lifestyle, and high fashion must include flared leg jeans. She was a free spirit who was kind, competitive and highly intellectual.

She is survived by three children, Daniel (wife, Linda Hoppenjans) Schwoeppe of Saint Meinrad, Victoria (significant other, Phillip Andrews) Wiederkehr of Huntingburg, and Gloria (husband, Eddie) Olberding of Gatchel; nine grandchildren, Alexis Schwoeppe of Santa Claus, Dartagnan and Mackenzie Schwoeppe both of Saint Meinrad, Brett Wiederkehr of Norfolk, VA, Natalie (husband, Christian) Graves of Charlestown, Maria (husband, Mike) Adams of Laconia, Hayden Olberding of Evansville, Holly and Valarie Olberding both of Gatchel; three great-grandchildren, Amari, Lillian and soon to arrive Oliver; one sister, Norma (husband, Rich) Schneider of Indianapolis; family friend, Mahimul Islam of Bangladesh; and caregiver, Terry Smith of Cannelton.

Adeline was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Jim Schwoeppe, who passed in 1998 at age 52; her longtime companion, Paul Bushkoetter of Petersburg, who passed in 2017; her brother, Patrick Lindauer; and sister, Bernadette (Jim) Schmidt.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Henry Cemetery in Saint Henry. Eddie Olberding will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Monday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.