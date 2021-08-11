31-year-old Anthony Joe Wilkins, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Anthony was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 16, 1989, to Joseph and Joan (Potts) Wilkins. Joan preceded him in death on July 8, 2006.

Anthony was a Dubois High School graduate. He later went on to receive his Associates Degree in Diesel Mechanic at Nashville Auto Diesel College.

He worked for Nancy Baer Trucking right out of college, Hoosier Bandag Best One for several years and later worked for his father at Joe’s Industrial Cleaning. He then took over the business and changed the name to Wilkin’s Contracting.

He enjoyed four-wheeling, fast cars, vacations, visiting local casinos and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is his father, Joe Wilkins, Elberfield, IN, two brothers; Robert Lee James and Todd Wayne James, both of Jasper, maternal grandparents; Richard and Mary Lou Potts, and aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death besides his mother are paternal grandparents, Arnold and Lucille Wilkins.

A private service was held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, IN.