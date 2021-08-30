Applications Open for Second Class of Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series

The Indiana Republican Party announced that applications are open for the second class of the Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series. Participants will meet monthly and engage in topics including civic engagement, campaign management, strategic communications, fundraising, and state government. Those interested in applying can do so by clicking here.

“The inaugural class set a high bar for the series. Not only did the class get our program off to a great start, but they also raise awareness for the series with their personal and professional networks. I’m excited to see the next round of applicants as we continue to look at ways to grow our party,” said Kyle Hupfer, Chairman of the Indiana Republican Party.

Nationally lauded, the Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series is a seminar and leadership training program that provides preparation and resources needed to increase the engagement of minority Republican leaders throughout Indiana. Last month, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Governor Eric Holcomb, Senator Todd Young, Chairman Kyle Hupfer, and several hundred supporters celebrated the graduation of the inaugural class.

The nationally recognized leadership series is the first of its kind among state Republican parties. The seminar is part of the Indiana Republican Party’s ongoing work to further develop and strengthen authentic relationships with minority communities. Chairman Hupfer announced his commitment to grow the party during his remarks at the 2018 Indiana Republican State Convention. Hupfer hired Whitley Yates as the party’s director of diversity and engagement in 2019.

“This series is really a two-way street, as participants can learn from elected officials and party leaders, but those leaders are also learning a great deal from our class members. This is a long-term commitment to building real relationships with communities of color and I am excited to continue this journey.” said Yates.

The online application form is available here. Applications are due , 2021. Applicants will be interviewed, and the selected participants will be announced by the end of the year. The second class of the Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series is expected to begin in .