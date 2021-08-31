Area McDonald’s Now Accepting Nominations for Outstanding Educator Awards

Local McDonald’s restaurants will again celebrate area teachers this Fall with the launch of the second-annual McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards.

Now through September 17, community members can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12. The award will honor educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education in our most challenging times. Nominations are now open online at surveymonkey.com/r/mikieducatoraward.

Two tiers of prizes will be awarded to outstanding educators in local communities:

50 Outstanding Educators will each receive:

$100 to use toward their classroom

Best Teacher Ever coffee mug

Outstanding Educator Certificate

McDonald’s coupons to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year

5 Outstanding Educators will each receive:

$1,000 to use toward their classroom

Best Teacher Ever coffee mug

Outstanding Educator Certificate

McDonald’s coupons to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year

“We’re excited to recognize those who go above and beyond for our students through the Outstanding Educator Awards,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator, Susan Mann. “Our teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them, while making sure the youth in our communities succeed!”

In addition to funds for their classrooms and a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, the McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award winners can recognize good behavior and academic success among their students with coupons for free McDonald’s items.

Mann said, “We love the idea of paying it forward—or “teaching” it forward—to recognize students who are also working so hard to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of education today.”

For more information or to submit a McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educator Award nomination, visit www.surveymonkey.com/mikieducatoraward