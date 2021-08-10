Arizona man arrested for trespassing after acting suspicious in Jasper Park

An Arizona man is facing several charges after trespassing into a Jasper park.

Police responded to Jaycee Park for reports of a suspicious man on Monday evening.

After learning that the man, 25-year-old Jesaiah Lasher of Meza, Arizona had trespassed onto the park property earlier that day, they asked him to leave.

Lasher refused and was taken into custody.

While in custody, Lasher damaged a Jasper Police car and threatened officers.

Lasher was charged with intimidation, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass.