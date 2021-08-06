Autopsy completed after child pulled from Princeton pool

An autopsy on the body of a young girl that was pulled from a Gibson County pool this week is complete.
The coroner’s office says the child’s cause of death is drowning.
The young girl was found unresponsive in the Princeton Aquatic Center Pool on Tuesday evening.
She was treated by EMS and taken to the hospital where she later died.
The Princeton Aquatic Center remains closed until further notice. The splash park is open.
