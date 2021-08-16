Body recovered from Wabash River (Knox County)

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body was discovered in the Wabash River Sunday afternoon in Knox County.

At approximately 12:49 p.m., a fisherman called 911 to report discovering what he believed to be a body in the river. Indiana Conservation Officers responded and confirmed.

Indiana Conservation Officers, Vincennes Township Fire Department, and Washington Township Fire Department recovered the body.

The identity of the person and cause of death is pending autopsy results. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Other agencies assisting include the Vincennes Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County EMS, and Knox County Coroner’s Office.