49-year-old Brian S. King, of Huntingburg, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born November 26, 1971, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Larry A. and Marlene (Braunecker) King. Brian was a graduate of Southridge High School’s Class of 1990 and the Nashville Diesel College. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church; and enjoyed NASCAR, grilling/cooking, hunting, and the Cincinnati Reds.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Marlene King of Huntingburg; his brother and sister-in-law, Eric A. (Shea) King of Huntingburg; and his niece and nephew, Briley and Brice.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, August 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund.