Bridge Painting Scheduled for S.R. 57 Bridge Over I-69

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions on I-69 for a bridge painting project.

Beginning on or around , Aug. 30, contractors will close one lane of I-69 beneath the State Road 57 overpass for a bridge painting project. Workers will set up paint containment structures that will require one lane of traffic be closed. Once painting has been completed in the lanes closed, work will shift to the previously open lanes. One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions will remain in place around the clock. Work is expected to last until mid-September depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.