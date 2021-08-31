69-year-old Bruce Alan Reinhart, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:53 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana.

Bruce was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on March 15, 1952, to Russell and Patricia (Frick) Reinhart. He married Rachel Doty on January 20, 1973 in Columbus, Indiana.

He graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1970. He received his Associate’s Degree at Vincennes University.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Jasper and served as a Deacon and an Elder throughout the years. Bruce’s entire life was an act of faith and he always had hope and trusted completely in God’s plan of salvation. He brought joy to all those who knew him and his laugh will be heard for years to come.

He was a history buff and an avid golfer, fisherman, and enjoyed traveling with his wife in their RV. He also fancied himself to be a “semi-professional” greens keeper, caring for his own golf green he meticulously built in his backyard.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Rachel Reinhart, Jasper, IN, children; Grant (Tori) Reinhart of Jasper, Holly (James) Weyer, Cape Coral, Florida, Matthew (Jennifer) Reinhart, Jasper, grandchildren; Lorianne Reinhart, Grace (Ty) Francisco, Christian DeLeon, Nathan (Stephanie) DeLeon, Hunter Reinhart, Julie Weyer, Noelle Weyer, Noah Reinhart, Ella Reinhart and great-grandchildren; Harrison Bellamy, Cooper Francisco, Lily Francisco, sisters; Sherry (Doug) Perkins, Florida and Sheila (Daniel) Fischer, English. Sister-in-law; Karen Reinhart, Holland and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers; Kent Reinhart and Jeff Reinhart, one sister; Sonia Reinhart, one grandson; Erin Reinhart. Also in-laws; Francis and Dorothy Doty, brother-in-law; Larry Doty, sister-in-law; Julie Doty and one nephew; Adam Fischer.

A funeral service for Bruce Alan Reinhart will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday September 3, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel. Pastor John Duncan will officiate. A burial will follow at Enlow Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Jasper.