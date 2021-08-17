Cannelton City Schools to offer virtual learning when Perry County is designated RED for COVID-19

Cannelton City Schools are offering a virtual instruction option for students.

During any weeks that Perry County is designated RED with COVID-19 status, if a student requests to work from home (be a virtual student) it will be allowed. This will only be offered while the county is in the COVID-19 red status.

To temporarily become a virtual student while Perry County is in red, please contact your student’s building principal.

Students who are virtual will need to complete all of their work using their Chromebooks. They will be expected to log in during each school day and keep up with all assignments.

For more information, visit the Cannelton City School Facebook page.