Child dies after being found unresponsive in Princeton Aquatic Center pool

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a child was pulled from a pool in Gibson County.

Officers say the child was found unresponsive in the Princeton Aquatic Center pool just after 8:40 Tuesday evening.

The child was treated by EMS and taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The investigation is ongoing. The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The Princeton Aquatic Center is closed until further notice. The splash park is open.