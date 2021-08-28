City of Jasper announces Labor Day schedule for trash and recycling

Those who live in Jasper are putting out their trash on the curb on a different day in a few weeks.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 6th for Labor Day.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, September 4th.

Trash and recycling that is normally collected on September 6th will now be collected on Tuesday, September 7th.

Trash and regular recycling picked up for the rest of the week will be on a regular schedule.

Please place trash and regular recycling at the curbside by 7 am.