Consumer alert: Products recalled in July

Attorney General Todd Rokita strongly encourages all Hoosiers who purchased consumer products that were recalled in July to take advantage of the remedies available to them.

“No Hoosier should have to accept paying for a faulty product that is defective or does not work properly,” Attorney General Rokita said. “If you recently purchased a good or item that is in any way defective, you should immediately find out what the company that made the product is offering as a solution and take advantage of it.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in July:

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all aforementioned products). Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to July, visit www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.